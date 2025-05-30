EDWARDSVILLE – A man from Edwardsville remains in custody on his first felony count of domestic battery.

Nathaniel D. Shaw, 44, of Edwardsville, was charged on May 27, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On May 24, 2025, Shaw allegedly strangled a household or family member and struck them with a closed fist.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition to deny Shaw’s pretrial release was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, the victim in this case told authorities Shaw “struck her about the body multiple times causing injury” before Shaw reportedly threw her to the ground and, while the victim was on the ground, began strangling her.

Shaw’s criminal history shows several prior misdemeanor counts of domestic battery in Madison County dating back to 2004. This case marks his first felony count of domestic battery, with Shaw’s only prior felony conviction being for use of a forged credit/debit card in 2013.

The Collinsville Police Department arrested Shaw, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: