ROXANA - An Edwardsville man is facing multiple felony charges after taking police on a chase starting in Roxana and ending inside the Jerseyville city limits.

Brandon Aynes, 32, of Edwardsville was charged with multiple motor vehicle offenses, aggravated fleeing and eluding police and possession of a controlled substance after police stop sticks disabled his vehicle on Friday, Dec. 23.

Roxana Police Chief William Cunningham said the chase began Friday night when Illinois State Police reported the vehicle Aynes was allegedly driving was stolen as he was traveling northbound on Interstate 255. Cunningham said Aynes was not yielding to the state police officer, so the Roxana Police Department engaged.

"The driver was not yielding to them, so Roxana joined after that," Cunningham said. "Roxana was assisting in the chase and calling out the pursuit to the state police dispatcher."

Aynes allegedly exited the interstate, getting onto Route 143. Cunningham said the Wood River Police Department joined following the excursion from the interstate. He said Aynes continued traveling into Alton, taking Highway 67 into Godfrey and eventually Jerseyville. Cunningham said Aynes drove over police stop sticks in Alton, which are utilized by law enforcement to deflate tires and reduce speed of suspects' vehicles during pursuits.

"When he reached Jerseyville city limits, he apparently decided to pull over and surrender," Cunningham said.

Previous to that decision, Cunningham said damage from the stop sticks destroyed Aynes's tires. A second set of stop sticks was deployed near Jerseyville, which Cunningham said caused the two front tires to come off the vehicle Aynes was allegedly driving.

After being taken into custody, Cunningham said Aynes was in possession of Tramadol.

