EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville lost a man who helped build Edwardsville School District 7 and the community into what it is today this past week with Bob Stuart’s death.

Stuart, 78, of Edwardsville, the former Edwardsville School District 7 superintendent of schools, died on Jan. 17, 2018. at Kapalua Golf Course in Maui.

A moment of silence was held at the special Edwardsville City Council Meeting on Thursday night at Edwardsville City Hall, recognizing Stuart.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton described Stuart as a man who did a considerable amount for Edwardsville both with the city and the Edwardsville School District. Patton wanted to recognize Stuart in a special way at the meeting.

School Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre described Bob Stuart as “a compassionate and caring administrator who spent more than 30 years serving students in the Edwardsville School District.”

“During his years of service Bob was a teacher, a principal, a curriculum director, and the superintendent of schools,” Dr. Andre said. “Bob was a strong believer in the power of education for all students and dedicated his life toward ensuring that each child had the best educational opportunities possible. He will be remembered fondly by many teachers, administrators, and families in our community as an excellent educator who made this school district a better place as a result of his leadership.”

Visitation for Bob Stuart will be at Saska Mateer Funeral Home from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, a visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Chruch of Edwardsville at 3601 Ridgeview Road. The Saturday visitation will be immediately followed by an 11 a.m. funeral. Internment will follow the service at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Bob was a graduate of Granite City High School and a graduate of Missouri Valley College. He was a basketball player and golfer in college. He was a long-standing member of First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and the couple was married for more than 50 years.

Also surviving Bob Stuart are two children, Stacy (Randy) Wimmer of Richmond, Va., and Steve (Katie) of Edwardsville. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Taylor (Jamie) Lockhart of Dahlgren, Va., Dean and Hannah Stuart of Edwardsville.

Bob later earned a master’s degree in education administration at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He started his career in Edwardsville as a science teacher and coach.

He eventually became assistant principal of the Edwardsville Junior High, then Glen Carbon Elementary School. He was then director of instruction and assistant superintendent for the district before becoming superintendent in 1991 to 1996 when he retired. He oversaw the construction of the then new Edwardsville High School. He was also a Paul Harris Fellows School in Rotary and long serving YMCA board member.

Gary Niebur, YMCA director and long-time fellow Edwardsville Rotary Club member with Stuart said he will be missed.

“I sat by him at Rotary, so we were good friends,” Niebur said. “I was fortunate to have served in the mayor capacity while he was superintendent of schools. He was a well-respected leader in public education. He also has a marvelous family. He played a major role in development of the community and the school district. It is very very sad and a tremendous loss for the community.”

