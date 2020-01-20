Edwardsville Local, Kelcey Stewart Graduates from Clarion University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Kelcey Stewart of Edwardsville, IL, graduated with a BA English during December commencement ceremonies at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Article continues after sponsor message Clarion University of Pennsylvania is an accredited school founded in 1867, they offer Associates degrees all the way up to Doctorates. Located in Clarion, Pennsylvania, the college has more than 5,225 students. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending