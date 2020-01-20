Edwardsville Local, Kelcey Stewart Graduates from Clarion University
January 20, 2020 11:13 AM January 20, 2020 1:23 PM
Listen to the story
Kelcey Stewart of Edwardsville, IL, graduated with a BA English during December commencement ceremonies at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Clarion University of Pennsylvania is an accredited school founded in 1867, they offer Associates degrees all the way up to Doctorates. Located in Clarion, Pennsylvania, the college has more than 5,225 students.