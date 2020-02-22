CHAMPAIGN – Edwardsville senior wrestler Lloyd Reynolds (49-3) concluded the individual season on Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament with a second-place finish.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mike Bosco from Sandburg was ranked number one in the state at 285 was able to hold off Lloyd Reynolds from Edwardsville. Bosco got a 4-3 decision win.

Reynolds, who placed sixth last year at 285 pounds in 2019, brought home second place in the 285-pound Class 3A final on Saturday to Matt Ramos of Lockport, dropping a close 8-4 decision in the IHSA state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana.

Last year Reynolds of the Tigers finished sixth at 285 pounds. Reynolds won his first match of the day in the third round of the consolation bracket, defeating Ahmad Sulleman of Oak Lawn Richards 4-1, but in the consolation semifinal, Reynolds was pinned at 5:50 by Andrew Bejerano of Plainfield South, and in the fifth-place match, Reynolds lost to Roberto Pena of Naperville Neuqua Valley 3-1.

Reynolds came out on top in the 285-pound class in the regionals that had four of the top 10 wrestlers in the state in the class. Reynolds beat Dustin Olmstead to advance to the Quincy sectional. He then faced Olmstead again in the sectional championship to win and advance to state.

More like this: