EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High girls softball team jumped out to an early lead, then quelled a three-run fifth inning rally to go on to an 8-3 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference softball game played Wednesday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The game, which was rained out on its original date of Mar. 28, was rescheduled for Thursday but moved up to Wednesday with rain and storms in the forecast for the St. Louis area for the make-up date.

The Tigers got out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, starting with Maria Smith reaching on an error, with Smith going to third on a bunt single by Katherine Bobinski-Boyd. Bobinski-Boyd stole second, and a Moe Kastens ground out to the shortstop brought home Smith with the first run of the game.

Edwardsville scored again in the third, starting with a Smith walk and Bobinski-Boyd’s single to right. One out later, Lexi Gorniak reached on an error by the third baseman, allowing Smith to score and Bobinski-Boyd to take third. Mackenzie Owens and Sam Sanders’ back-to-back singles scored two more runs to extend the Edwardsville lead to 4-0.

In the home half of the fourth, with one out, a Smith double and Bobinski-Boyd reaching on another error scored Smith to make it 5-0, then after Gorniak was hit by a pitch, a Kay Swanson triple scored two more, and Owens then singled home Swanson to make the score 8-0.

Swanson pitched well for the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth, starting with one out. Madison Recklein drew a walk, Isabelle Marsala reached on an error and Kandra Butcher doubled home Recklein to cut the Tiger lead to 8-1. A Natalie Becker single brought in Marsala to make it 8-2. Ryleigh Owens was brought in to pitch, and Owens got Darby Tarrant to ground to short, scoring Butcher, and Heather Martinez flew to center to end the inning.

Owens had little trouble in the sixth and seventh to gain the save for the Tigers, with Swanson the winning pitcher.

Swanson and Mackenzie Owens both had two hits and two RBIs for Edwardsville, while Bobinski-Boyd had two hits and an RBI on the afternoon. Butcher and Becker had the only two hits and RBIs for the Kahoks.

Swanson scattered both hits for the Tigers in getting the win, with Ryleigh Owens striking out two. Butcher went all the way for Collinsville, giving up eight hits while fanning five.

Edwardsville is now 13-2 on the season, 5-0 in the Southwestern Conference, and hosts Hardin Calhoun Monday, then has a rematch at Collinsville next Tuesday before returning home Apr. 24 against Columbia. All games start at 4:30 p.m.

The Kahoks drop to 7-9, 3-2 in the SWC, and next plays Mt. Zion on Saturday at a site to be determined, then hosts the Tigers Tuesday and Belleville East Apr. 25. The conference games start at 4:30 p.m., while the Mt. Zion game is set for 6 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

