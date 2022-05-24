EDWARDSVILLE - Tatum Van Ryswyk had three hits and drove home three runs as Edwardsville's softball team scored the game's first 10 runs in the first four innings and went on to a 10-3 win over Jersey in the regular-season finale for both teams Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

Prior to the game, the Tigers held their Senior Day ceremonies, where the Class of 2022 --- Lexie Griffin, Charlie Hayes, Sydney Lawrence, Ryleigh Owens, Brooke Tolle, Van Ryswyk and Emily Wolff --- and their families were honored and thanked for their contributions to the Edwardsville program.

The Tigers then went to work in the first inning, starting off with a walk to Owens and a bunt single by Avery Hamilton. Both were sacrificed to second and third by Wolff, after which Lawrence hit into a fielder's choice to short, throwing out Owens at the plate, after which Van Ryswyk doubled home Hamilton and Lawrence to make it 2-0. After a walk to Jillian Hawkes, Griffin reached on an error by the shortstop, allowing Van Ryswyk to score to make it 3-0 for Edwardsville.

In the second, Zoie Boyd tripled and scored on an Owens RBI single to make int 4-0, then in the third, Lawrence led off with a double to center and scored on a Van Ryswyk single to center, with Van Ryswyk taking second on the throw to the plate. Hawkes then singled to left, and when the left fielder misplayed the ball, Van Ryswyk scored and Hawkes went to second to make it 5-0. A Grace Blakemore RBI single made it 7-0 and a RBI single by Owens made the score 8-0 for the Tigers.

In the home half of the fourth, a Griffin sacrifice fly and a ground out by Tolle scored two more runs to make it 10-0 for Edwardsville, but in the top of the fifth, the Panthers struck for three runs. It started with singles by Kari Krueger and Ashlyn Brown, then Taylor Stelbrink sacrificed both to second and third. Krueger then scored on a wild pitch and when a strike three pitch to Kendal Davis got away, Brown scored and Davis went to first on the wild pitch, making the score 10-2. Emily Collins then reached on an error by the pitcher, allowing Davis to score and make it 10-3.

The Panther would only have one more hit in the game as Hamilton shut down Jersey to give the Tigers the win.

To go along with Van Ryswyk's performance at the plate, Owens had two hits and two RBIs for Edwardsville, with Hawkes having a pair of hits and a RBI, Hamilton and Lawrence each had two hits, Blakemore had a hit and RBI, Boyd came up with a hit and Griffin drove home a run.

Collins had a hit and RBI for Jersey, while Rose Brainerd, Brown and Krueger all had hits and Collins drove home a run.

Tolle struck out three in her five innings inside the circle for the Tigers, while Hamilton threw the final two innings, fanning three. Both Brown and Stelbrink fanned three batters each while in the circle for the Panthers.

Jersey ends the regular season 16-13 and plays Civic Memorial in the Class 3A Triad regional Wednesday afternoon at Triad's park, with the first pitch coming at 4 p.m. The winner faces the first semifinal winner, either the host Knights or Cahokia, in the final Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Tigers conclude their regular season 27-3 and meets Quincy at home in their own regional at 4:30 p.m. The winner meet the second semifinal winner between Alton and Collinsville, which takes place after the Tigers-Blue Devils game at 6 p.m., in Friday's final at 4 p.m.

Tolle Drives Home Two Runs, Hamilton Fans Four In Complete Game, Edwardsville Wins Over Mascoutah 10-2 In Softball Game, Goes To 25-2

EDWARDSVILLE - Brooke Tolle drove in two runs while Avery Hamilton went all tine way inside the circle, striking out four as Edwardsville won a non-conference softball game over Mascoutah 10-2 Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first three innings, scoring five in the first, two in the second and one in the third, with both teams scoring twice in the fifth to give Edwardsville its win, the fourth in a row and 25th in their last 26 games.

Tatum Van Ryswyk led the Tigers offense with three hits, while Hamilton, Sydney Lawrence and Emily Wolff each had two hits and a RBI, Zoie Boyd had a pair of hits, Tolle had a hit to go along with her two RBIs and both Jillian Hawkes and Ryleigh Owens had a hit apiece.

Hamilton tossed her complete game inside of the circle to gain the win, allowing two runs on seven hits, one earned, with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Indians are now 7-21 for the year, while the Tigers advance to 25-2 and next play at O'Fallon on Tuesday afternoon, then conclude the regular season at home, playing Jersey on Thursday and Waterloo on Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville will host a Class 4A regional tournament and opens against Quincy May 24 at 4:30 p.m., followed by Collinsville going up against Alton at 6 p.m. The regional final is set for Friday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m.

