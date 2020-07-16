ROLLA, Mo. - Multiple Edwardsville students and a Jerseyville student received degrees recently with more than 1,100 students from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

This is the list from Edwardsville and Jerseyville:

Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Joseph Aydt, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude

62025, Ashley Fillback, bachelor of science, architectural engineering, magna cum laude

62025, Rebecca Herndon, bachelor of science, civil engineering, magna cum laude

62025, Jason Johnson, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerseyville, Illinois

62052, Ryan Peterson, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, magna cum laude

The graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 8,000 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a high return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit mst.edu.

More like this: