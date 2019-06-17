AMES, Iowa - Edwardsville and Jerseyville students have been recognized for outstanding achievement on the Iowa State University Dean's List.

Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULM

Edwardsville

Benjamin Carl Schlueter, 3, Agricultural Engineering

Robert Hartman Schorr, 4, Aerospace Engineering

Ryan Shustrin, 2, Chemical Engineering

Jerseyville

Adam Louis Kallal, 4, Music

