EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys’ tennis team captured a pair of wins on Thursday in dual play, but that wasn’t what Coach Dave Lipe thought was most important about the matche s.

What Lipe enjoyed the most, was watching how all the tennis teams from Edwardsville, Jersey and Granite City did a show of support for Zack Hunter, the Marquette Catholic tennis player, who has been in a coma condition since a Jersey County crash.

“We wore Zack Hunter t-shirts with both of our teams,” Coach Dave Lipe said. “We split our team with Granite City and Jersey. Granite and Jersey also wore the T-shirts and showed their support. All the tennis players and coaches feel a certain kinship to this young man and are thinking about him and his family as he hopefully makes a full recovery.”

“It is always nice to win, but the kids in the T-shirts is a bigger story,” he added. “The kids have learned a sense of compassion for another young man and his family. All the kids at Marquette are suffering and thinking about it. We are glad to offer compassion to it and offer the proceeds from T-shirt sales to help the family.”

Edwardsville defeated Granite City 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference dual match. Erik Weiler won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0 over Carter Roustio. Carson Ware defeated Jeremy Erickson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Dan Thomas won 6-0, 6-1 over Brian Ames at No. 3 singles. Jason Pan and Logan Kuhns also posted wins at No. 4 and No. 5 singles by 6-1, 6-3, and 6-3, 6-2 margins.

In doubles against Granite City, Weiler-Ware won their match 6-1, 6-0, Thomas, Thomas-Pan recorded a 6-2, 6-1 victory and Kuhns- Siganga won 6-1, 6-1.

A separate Edwardsville tennis squad faced Jersey at the EHS Tennis Center and the Tigers posted a 9-3 win.

EHS winners in singles were: Zach Trimpe, Alex Gray, Seth Lipe, Luke Motley, Ben Bequette and Logan Pursell. Trimpe-Gray, Motley-Bequette and Lipe-Motley won their doubles matches.

“The kids played great,” Edwardsville coach Lipe said.

