

TAYLORVILLE – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced that he has nominated 11 local students for admittance to the U.S. Service Academies. These include nominees from Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Jersey and Collinsville.

The nominations for these students were made following an application and interview process. Final determination on admission is made by the individual academies.

The area nominees are as follows:

Ronan Stork, Jerseyville, attends Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and is the son of Kevin and Michelle Stork. He was nominated to the Naval and Air Force academies.

Michael Coles, Edwardsville, attends Edwardsville High School and is the son of David and Silvia Coles. He was nominated to the Military (Army West Point) academy.

Joshua Harris, Edwardsville, attends Edwardsville High School and is the son of Tony and Kelly Harris. He was nominated to the Naval academy.

Caleb Harrold, Glen Carbon, attends Edwardsville High School and is the son of Frank Harrold and Laura Cayetano. He was nominated to the Air Force and Military (Army West Point) academies.

Macy Hoppes, Collinsville, attends Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon and is the daughter of Curt Hoppes and Lauren Weissert. She was nominated to the Air Force and Military (Army West Point) academies.

Bryson Maedge, Edwardsville, attends Edwardsville High School and is the son of Kent and Stephanie Maedge. He was nominated to the Air Force academy.

Jalen May, Collinsville, attends Collinsville High School and is the son of James and Nicole May. He was nominated to the Naval academy.

“As a Member of Congress, I have the privilege of nominating these accomplished young men and women to our nation’s service academies,” said Davis. “The honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military upon graduation, so I applaud these students for their decision to serve and wish them the best of luck.”

Other Davis Academy Nominations

Benjamin Baumgardner, Bloomington, attends Normal West High School and is the son of Robert and Angela Baumgardner. He was nominated to the Air Force, Naval and Military (Army West Point) academies.

Jasmine Coe, Champaign, attends Centennial High School in Champaign and is the daughter of Mark Coe. She was nominated to the Naval and Military (Army West Point) academies.

Andrew Ellison, Monticello, attends Monticello High School and is the son of Bradley and Angela Ellison. He was nominated to the Military (Army West Point) academy.

Michael Graham, Bloomington, attends Normal Community High School and is the son of Kevin Graham and Nora Lembke. He was nominated to the Military (Army West Point) academy.

Members of Congress are asked to nominate candidates to the U.S. Service Academies each year, and the number of vacancies for each congressional district is determined by law. Candidates can be considered for openings at the U.S. Air Force Academy (Colorado Springs, Co.), U.S. Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.), U.S. Merchant Marines Academy (Kings Point, N.Y.) and the U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis, Md.).

