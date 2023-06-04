This was Edwardsville's information release:

"Let’s talk about scams. There are many different kinds but they all have one thing in common: to separate you from your hard-earned money. Most common are imposter scams, where a person falsely claims to be someone you may know, a government entity or a business. Please take steps to educate yourself and your family members about these dangers to protect from loss:

• No real business or government agency will insist you pay with a gift card or wire transfer.

• Call the company back at a trusted number – preferably one you find on your bill or on other official correspondence or a company site.

• If the person calling claims to be in trouble, verify that with other family members or a trusted friend.

• Scammers often will say it’s a dire situation and you must act immediately. Don’t fall prey to pressure. Verify the situation independently.

If you are concerned that you are the victim of fraud, please contact us at 618-656-2131.

You can learn more from the FTC here: https://www.usa.gov/imposter-scams

