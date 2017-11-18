EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's football team hosts Loyola Academy of Wilmette at 2 p.m. today in an IHSA Class 8A semifinal game at Tiger Stadium.

Today's winner will take on the winner of tonight's Park Ridge Maine South-Frankfort Lincoln-Way East semifinal in next week's IHSA Class 8A championship game at Huskie Stadium on the Northern Illinois University campus at 7 p.m. Nov. 25. The Maine South-Lincoln-Way East game kicks off at 6 p.m. this evening in Frankfort.

The Tigers enter today's game at 9-3, thanks to a nine-game winning streak after an 0-3 start to the season; the Ramblers go into the game 11-1, losing only their season-opener.

The Weather Channel forecast is calling for an 80 percent chance of showers and sharply dropping temperatures at game time, temperatures dropping from 67 degrees at 10 a.m. to 43 degrees at kickoff; a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. this evening because of northwesterly winds blowing from 20-30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 mph because of a cold front passing through the area at kickoff.