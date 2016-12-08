EDWARDSVILLE - It was certainly starting to look a lot like Christmas on Wednesday night at the Edwardsville High School Gymnasium with the annual 2016 Holiday Concert.

The concert featured the talented EHS band, orchestra and chorus guided by their seasoned directors.

Marvin Battle and Carmen Knight directed the band performances, Victoria Voumard led the orchestra compositions while Emily Ottwein the choir.

“The entire performing arts department came together to present an amazing holiday concert,” Voumard said. “The EHS gymnasium floor was filled with band, choir and orchestra students, collaborating on a variety of holiday selections that kept the audience engaged from start to finish. They sounded more like a professional ensemble than a group of high school students.”

The song list included “Pat-A-Pan,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “An Irving Berlin Christmas,” “A Christmas Tale,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “One Shalmom,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Star of Wonder,” as well as a medley of holiday favorites.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: