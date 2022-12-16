COLLINSVILLE 5, EDWARDSVILLE EAST 0

EDWARDSVILLE - Tanner Bettis and Eric Denny scored two goals each for Collinsville in their shutout win over Edwardsville East in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at RP Lumber Center.

Both Bettis and Denny staked the Kahoks to a 2-0 lead with goals in the first period, then Austin Zagorski needed only 11 seconds in the second period to score, putting Collinsville up 3-0. Bettis later scored his second to put the Kahoks up 4-0 and Denny scored his second goal in the third period to make the final 5-0.

The Kahoks outshot the Tigers 32-5, with freshman goalie Landon Roedl the shutout, his first-ever with the varsity team.

Collinsville is now 6-5-1, while Edwardsville goes to 3-6-2.

OTHER MVCHA RESULTS

In recent MVCHA games, on Dec. 5, Triad defeated Collinsville 8-2, Bethalto won over East Alton-Wood River 5-3 and Granite City shut out Edwardsville 8-0. In games played Dec. 6, O'Fallon won over Triad 7-0, Edwardsville East got past Columbia 2-1 and Highland and Alton skated to a 2-2 tie. In the games of Dec. 8, O'Fallon won over Highland 9-0, St. John Vianney Catholic defeated Edwardsville East 6-1, Freeburg/Waterloo nipped EAWR 4-3 and Bethalto and Triad ended up in a 3-3 tie.

In games played on Dec. 12, Belleville won over Collinsville 6-4, O'Fallon defeated Bethalto 7-2 and Columbia and Highland ended in a 2-2 tie. In the results of Dec.13, Granite City won over Bethalto 7-2, O'Fallon shut out Alton 7-0, Belleville won over EAWR, also by 7-0 and Triad got by Freeburg/Waterloo 4-5. In games played on Thursday, Vianney won over Highland 2-1, Belleville got past Triad 3-2 and Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Triad, also by a 3-2 score.

