EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School athlete Kaitlyn Loyet recently signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Tennessee Martin for cross country and track.

She plans on studying nursing at Tennessee Martin.

“ It was hard making my choice because I couldn't meet anyone in person because of COVID, but we were able to go visit the campus this summer and when I got there it felt so homie. The coaches have been awesome; they have been so responsive to me and answered my questions.

She had a few conversations with the University of Memphis but Tennessee Martin was the only school she said she that felt like home.

The Skyhawks are in the Ohio Valley Conference and are a Division I school. She will be able to run against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville since they are in the same conference.

