WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced that two Edwardsville High School students - Connor Sweet and Samuel Msengi - were first-place winners for the 2019 Congressional App Challenge (CAC) in the 13th District of Illinois. Winners include students from Edwardsville High School, Taylorville High School, and Normal West High School.

“Innovation and technology drive the success of our nation,” said Davis. “This competition not only highlights how critical STEM education is to our economy but it also encourages more students to engage in these fields. Congratulations to Connor, Samuel and all of this year’s winners for their impressive submissions.”



Sweet and Msengi's App name was “Quest for the Golden Head”

Sweet and MsengiApp Summary: “Quest for the Golden Head", is a 2D platformer on the 3D game maker, Roblox. Inspired by Mario, this is a fun yet challenging game for all ages. Players are to maneuver through engaging obstacles to achieve the "Golden Head" at the end of the game.”

Judges for the CAC were three individuals from the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) at the University of Illinois. Apps were scored on three criteria: concept of the app, design of the app, and demonstration of coding/programming skills.

The CAC encourages high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. The 2018 competition had over 5,200 students participate with original apps submitted from 222 congressional districts across 48 states & territories.

The first-place winners get:

1. Winning app eligible to be featured in the Capitol Building

2. Winning app eligible to be put on House.gov (10 million visitors per year)

3. $250 in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Credits

4. Winners invited to #HouseOfCode DC Reception

Article continues after sponsor message

Second Place

App Name: “Quantum Number Configurer”

Student: Ben Thompson

School: Taylorville High School

App Summary: “My Quantum Number Configurer app gives the quantum numbers for every element and gives the elements for which a set of quantum numbers are given for every element in the periodic table. My app also teaches the user about quantum numbers, the variables that represent them, and their uses, as well as how to find them. Finally, In the last screen, the app is not just simply set to variables to give the quantum numbers for each element. It is programmed to figure them out, depending on the coefficient, block, and number of electrons in the last electron in an electron configuration for a given element. While configuring the quantum numbers for the last part, the app will also tell the user what they are, in the console log, in case he/she is, and what he or she did wrong.”

Third Place

App Name: “UFO Invasion”

Students: Trevin Vanhook, Evan Ericson, Asher Promenshenkel

School: Normal West High School

App Summary: “The app is overall just a basic game that requires you to shoot a UFO that is shooting down at you from above, the goal of the game is to get the UFO's health down to 0 before it is able to take your own health down to 0, you can drag your character (it's a spaceship) by dragging your finger on it and cause it to fire at the UFO at the same time, while the UFO moves independently to shoot back at you.”

More like this: