EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville High School Winter Concert brought together the talents of the band, orchestra, and choir on Wednesday night, Dec. 4, 2024, showcasing a festive array of musical performances.

Under the direction of Victoria Voumard for the orchestra, Emily Ottwein for the choir, and Ryan Lipscomb and Dean Anderson for the band, the evening featured a diverse selection of holiday-themed pieces. The concert commenced with the orchestra performing "Holly Jolly Christmas," setting a cheerful tone for the event.

Following the orchestra's opening, the band took the stage with "Thematic Variations on Dona Nobis Pacem," while the choir introduced their set with "Oba Ti De (Here Comes the King)." The orchestra continued with "Ani Ma'amin (I Believe)," featuring percussionists Luke Slater and Zinnia Allen, before the choir presented "Glow." The band then performed "Sleigh Ride," leading into the orchestra's rendition of "Brandenburg," which included Allen on drums.

The concert concluded with a collaborative performance by the combined band, orchestra, and choir, featuring "Hallelujah Chorus from The Messiah" and "Irving Berlin's Christmas."

The event highlighted the dedication and talent of the students and faculty, creating a festive atmosphere for the audience.

