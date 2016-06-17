EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Tigers Trap team placed second in the AIM Illinois State Championship held at Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill on Saturday, June 11.

AIM stands for Academic, Integrity and Markmanship.

Edwardsville's Garrett Helms won the event by shooting 199 out of 200 targets. He initially tied with a Trayton McCann. The shooters competed in a shoot-off and ultimately, Garrett won. The next highest score was a 197.

The Tigers Junior 1 squad shot an overall total of 950 targets out of 1000 to win second place.

The Mulberry Grove Junior 1 team took the win in the group event with a 967 score.

Dennis Gunderson, one of the coaches, and also an Edwardsville Police officer, said the group of kids on the team are very diverse.

“Some of the kids are into the arts and some are very intelligent; we have a little bit of everything,” he said. “This is our third year with the trap program. We have a couple of individuals who are skyrocketing with their performances.”

The team will compete in national events in July and August after the state meet.