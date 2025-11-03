EDWARDSVILLE — Three seniors from Edwardsville High School were recognized at the Edwardsville School District #7 board meeting last week for their compassionate actions.

Lia'nice Cruzin and Emma Birkenmeyer were honored for supporting a classmate during a difficult situation, while senior Andriella Garlinghouse was acknowledged for assisting a community member experiencing a medical emergency.

The board expressed appreciation for the students’ kindness and thoughtful responses.

The recognition took place during the regular board meeting, with Board of Education President Bob Paty and Acting Superintendent Dr. Allen Duncan present alongside the students.

The Edwardsville School District highlighted the importance of empathy and community support among its students.

“We’re grateful for their kindness and thoughtful actions,” the district stated in a statement accompanying the announcement.

