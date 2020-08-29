EDWARDSVILLE - Special Olympics of Illinois, representing both the national and international organization, paid a visit to Edwardsville High School on Thursday to honor the school.

Article continues after sponsor message

Justin Denning, representing Special Olympics of Illinois, read a special proclamation to the school and declared it a “Special Olympics Nationally Famous School.”

EHS has done extensive work with inclusion projects and Special Olympics in recent years and has similar plans set for this year under new Principal Steve Stuart. EHS has long been a strong supporter of the Special Olympics activities, side by side with the Edwardsville Police Department.

“Under your leadership, the Edwardsville High School staff and students demonstrate inclusion,” Denning said. “Thank you for helping us move to a collective goal of a truly unified group of young people with those of all intellectual abilities. We challenge and push you even further to be the leaders of inclusion in your community. We look forward to seeing Edwardsville High School students help transform the world in this process.”

More like this: