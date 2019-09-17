Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers Capture Top Awards in Metro East Band Competition
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers captured first place in Visual Effect in Class 4A at the Metro East Marching Band competition on Sept. 7 in O’Fallon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Others in the Class 4A competition were Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Lindbergh and Belleville East. O’Fallon Township High School performed in an exhibition.
Edwardsville placed second overall in Class 4A in the Metro East Marching Band competition.
This year’s theme was called “Polluted” and addressed the topic of pollution in the world.
More like this: