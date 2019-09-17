EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers captured first place in Visual Effect in Class 4A at the Metro East Marching Band competition on Sept. 7 in O’Fallon.

Others in the Class 4A competition were Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Lindbergh and Belleville East. O’Fallon Township High School performed in an exhibition.

Edwardsville placed second overall in Class 4A in the Metro East Marching Band competition.

This year’s theme was called “Polluted” and addressed the topic of pollution in the world.

