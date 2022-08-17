EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School is off and rolling with the 2022-2023 school year. Students, faculty, administrators, and support staff appeared excited to be back as classes started on Wednesday.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said they are glad for this year to start and a continued return to a more normal setting after a few years of confronting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The staff has been working hard over the summer to get programs like our PLC (Professional Learning Communities) in place to help our professional growth which will translate into better instruction within the classroom.

"We are working closely with our Student Counsel and planning fun events for the kickoff with a Senior Sunrise next week and events leading up to our homecoming football game and dance."