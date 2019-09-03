EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville High School are proud to announce that we have once again partnered with the Anderson Software’s P3Campus mobile app, to provide a seamless and efficient way for students, staff, and community members to offer information to help prevent tragedy and bring mental health needs to light.

Through the use of the “Alliance Text-a-Tip” program, Edwardsville High School students will be able to report a wide range of concerns, from mental health issues to threats of violence, all while remaining anonymous. The app also allows students to attach photos, screenshots, videos, documents or audio recording to their reports, in addition to engaging in two-way dialogue with a real person. Members of the Edwardsville Police Department School Resource Officer Program, EHS school administrators, and mental health professionals will work together to ensure every student’s needs are met.

The program started in 2017 when School Resource Officer Coordinator, Sergeant Matt Breihan, sought out a donation to help fund the program. Re/Max Alliance owners Rick and Tammy Owens, and numerous Re/Max Alliance associates provided personal contributions to fully fund the program, thereby creating the first ever “Alliance Text-a-Tip” program for the Edwardsville High School. Their dedication to give back to the community and their desire to make a safer environment for the children of the Edwardsville School District, has once again continued for the third year in a row.

Members of Re/Max Alliance will present a check for the program to the Edwardsville Police Department and EHS administrators on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 10am at the Edwardsville High School.

