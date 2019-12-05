EDWARDSVILLE - District 7’s Edwardsville High School is one of only 250 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with the appointment to the 10th Annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll.

To be included on the Honor Roll, Edwardsville High School showed an increase in the number of students participating in Advanced Placement (AP) courses, while also increasing the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. AP exams are scored on a 5-point scale. Reaching these goals demonstrates that the Edwardsville School District is successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for Advanced Placement courses

The Advanced Placement (AP) program is created by the College Board which offers college-level curricula and examinations to high school students.

American colleges and universities may grant course credit to students who obtain high scores on the examination, allowing successful students to get a head start by earning college credit while still attending high school. AP scores may open up time on a student’s university schedule for additional course work or may help them graduate early by skipping introductory college courses. Successful completion of an AP course shows universities that the student has already proven that they can fulfill the requirements of a college-level course.

Superintendent Henderson said, “This award is a testament to Edwardsville High School teachers and counselors who encourage students to take Advanced Placement courses and who prepare and give their students confidence that they will do well on the AP exam.”

Edwardsville High School Principal, Dr. Dennis Cramsey, said, “Not only do our students take great pride in excelling academically, our AP teachers continually monitor their students’ AP scores. Through the data analysis, teachers make adjustments in their classroom instruction to better prepare their students to succeed. We set a goal nine years ago to increase the number of AP courses available to students, to increase the number of students enrolling in AP courses, and to continually improve student scores on the AP exams. I am proud to say we are accomplishing all of those goals.”

The AP curriculum for each of the various subjects is created by a panel of experts and college-level educators in that field of study making the courses extremely rigorous. Edwardsville High School Advanced Placement teachers have been specifically trained in the area of study and the courses are audited by the College Board to ensure consistency across all high schools in the U.S. and Canada. Edwardsville High School offers 15 AP courses. This recognition comes only a month after Columbus Elementary School in Edwardsville received National recognition from the United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos as an Exemplary High Performing Blue Ribbon School.

