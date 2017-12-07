EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Drama Club performed for a packed house as they showcased this year's Christmas show Thursday morning to elementary school students.

"This is actually the 35th annual Christmas show," Theater director and teacher Ashley Melton said. "It may even been started before that, but we counted back and realized this was the 35th."

Each year the Christmas show is entirely student written, directed and produced. For the 2017 season EHS Drama Club performed Lilian and the Miracle Machine, about Christmas miracles and keeping the magic alive.

"Hannah Reed-Elliot wrote the play this year and Sarah Pfile produced. They've done the bulk of this work," Melton said. "Everything is student ran. We have our student technical desks, students working the curtains and our rock band is a student band as well. Everything is about them learning how to put on a successful show."

The public will get chance to see Lilian and the Miracle Machine with two shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The play is free on Saturday with donations being taken for the Glen Ed Food Pantry.

"That's kind of the mission of this, to donate some food to those in need," Melton said. "It also becomes an outreach program for getting theater into our young audiences lives and inspire them to do theater."

