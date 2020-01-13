EDWARDSVILLE - Abby Korak, a cross country runner of Edwardsville High School, signed a national letter of intent to attend Xavier University on a scholarship Friday afternoon.

The exciting and much-awaited moment for many athletic students was one Korak was grateful to experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity and to go to Xavier," she said. "This is a moment I have definitely been looking forward to."

Abby was surrounded by family and her coaches as she signed on. Having an extremely successful career in cross country during her time at Edwardsville High School, she is much anticipating bringing her talents to her new school. Korak has won many cross country competitions, taking home many first-place titles and even breaking Edwardsville High School cross country records. She said some of her favorite moments were the state competitions.

“I always really enjoyed going to state competitions. Those competitions were always my favorites, they are are a lot of fun. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Edwardsville High School but I’m excited to move on to college,” said Korak.

Korak plans to get a degree in biology at Xavier University and of course continue cross country onto the college level.

More like this: