EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 was recently notified that the Edwardsville High School Class of 2016 ACT earned a 23.2 composite score – the highest composite score achieved by EHS seniors in the last 10 years. This score represents test-taking results from the spring 2015 ACT administered to all juniors at Edwardsville High School and tests taken by students during their senior year on national test dates.

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement test that assesses students in English, Reading, Math, and Science. It is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, with 36 being a perfect score. The average composite score for the Class of 2016 was 23.2, up from 22.9 for the Class of 2015. Illinois’ average composite score stands at 20.8.

“We continue to be impressed by the academic accomplishments of our high school students,” said Superintendent Lynda Andre. “Our highly qualified K-12 faculties who deliver standards-aligned curriculum coupled with strong parent expectations ensures that our students excel in high school. As a result, Edwardsville High School graduates are extremely well-prepared for university-level work and attend academically rigorous colleges upon graduation.”

The ACT is a college entrance exam that for many years was a component of the Illinois’ high school assessment, the Prairie State Achievement Exam. Illinois juniors will begin taking the SAT exam in spring 2017 as the new high school accountability test.

(This press release was issued by the Edwardsville School District 7.)

