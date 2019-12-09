EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s Choral Program hosted three successful performances of their 21st annual Madrigal Dinner over the weekend.

Hosted at Liberty Middle School, the show is a long-time tradition for the Edwardsville High School Choral Program, a performance that helps raise money for their program. Much work goes into putting on the production, months of preparation and rehearsal leads up to the big weekend of shows.

Each year the script and songs change, which helps bring back attendees year after year. While keeping with its usual madrigal theme, this year's show “Bachelor in Madrigalise” was written by two EHS seniors Ellie Paschall and Abby Loftus. The show was well rounded, with a funny story, great acting, incredible vocal performances from the EHS Choral Program, and even a brass quartet. Students who acted in this show included Harrison Padon, Reese Pifer, Ryan Whaley, Katharine Peterson, and Nick Greenland.

Along with all the entertainment, included in the ticket price was a meal. Attendees were served chicken, green beans, potatoes, salad, and wassail. Vegetarians had the option of a meat-less lasagna. Cheesecake was served for dessert.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The dinner is a lot of fun and I know the students put a lot of hard work into putting on a great show. It’s nice with the funds going to the choir you get to enjoy a nice dinner and show while still supporting them,” said Addison Wilkerson, who has attended multiple EHS Madrigal Dinners.

Money made from the shows all went to the program, helping them with things like buying equipment and funding trips.

The Edwardsville High School Choral Program perform 4 shows a year. Though their madrigal performance is different than choir performance most are used to. The choir does a great job of keeping things fun and entertaining. Their Christmas concert that took place earlier this month is another local favorite. They also do an annual show at The Wildey Theater, happening in April of 2020.

To keep up to date with their shows and for information on how to support them, look at their website https://edwardsvillehschoirs.wixsite.com/ehschoir

More like this: