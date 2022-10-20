EDWARDSVILLE - The second re-charter class of the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame will feature five athletes, two coaches, three teams and one contributor.

Athletes include Tom Price, Luke Kreamalmeyer, Lindsay Anderson, Herman Shaw and Christina Perozzi. Coaches include Dick Gerber and Winston Brown. Teams include the 1990 baseball team, 2000 boys soccer team and 2004 girls golf team. Bob Wetzel will go in as a contributor.

The newest class of inductees will be honored with a reception at the boys basketball game on Feb. 3 followed by the ceremony at Sunset Hills Country Club on Feb. 4. Ticket information will be available at a later date.

The Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame started in 1982 under the leadership of athletic director Dick Ford with the last class being inducted in 1988.

Then, with the support of the District 7 school board and administration, in 2021, Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart, along with athletic director Alex Fox, reinstated the organization with the formation of the Executive and Selection Committees. The Executive Committee plans the recognition, fundraising and community relations role, while the Selection Committee chooses the inductees.

For more information on the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame, visit www.ehshalloffame.org or follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ehshof and Facebook.

Tom Price, Class of 1990

A starting pitcher for the Edwardsville baseball team, Price went 32-1 in his three-year varsity career, including 13-0 with a 1.04 ERA in his senior season to help the Tigers to the Class AA state championship in 1990. He went on to pitch for Notre Dame and in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Luke Kreamalmeyer, Class of 2001

As a senior for the Edwardsville boys soccer team, Kreamalmeyer scored a program-record 38 goals, including a hat trick against Lincoln-Way in the state final to lead the Tigers to the Class AA state championship in 2000. He finished his high school career with a program-record 74 goals. Kreamalmeyer went on to play for Bradley University before playing professional soccer.

Lindsay Anderson, Class of 2001

A multiple-sport athlete, Anderson was a standout on the tennis and basketball courts and the soccer field. In tennis, Anderson graduated with the most wins in program history at 153 and now ranks fourth. She also reached the state quarterfinals in doubles with Lindsay Carlile in 2000. In basketball, she scored 1,031 career points and currently ranks 18th in program history.

Herman Shaw, Class of 1954

Shaw was part of the first class from Lincoln School at Edwardsville High School as a sophomore. He lettered in basketball, baseball, football and track and field as a sophomore and junior at EHS before just concentrating on basketball and football as a senior. Shaw earned a scholarship to play football at Illinois State University, where he also competed in basketball and track and field.

Christina Perozzi, Class of 1990

The first state champion in program history, Perozzi won two titles in track and field with wins in the 300-meter hurdles in 1989 and 1990 and won five state medals in her prep career. She still holds program records for the 100-meter dash (11.8), 100-meter hurdles (14.4) and 200-meter dash (24.9). Perozzi went on to compete at Indiana University.

Dick Gerber, coach

With a career record of 662-87-8 as the boys golf coach at EHS from 1969 to 1997 and the all-time national leader for coaching wins at the time of his retirement, Gerber never had a losing season, including a stretch of five consecutive undefeated seasons from 1982 to 1986 and a seven-year span from 1982 to 1988 with only one loss. The 1985 team, which was 27-0, finished second in Class AA, as did the 1988 team, which was 26-0.

Winston Brown, coach

The first African American teacher employed by District 7 after the schools were integrated in 1952, Brown coached track and field and football during his 33-year career as a physical education and social studies teacher. He coached three state champions in track and field. The track and field complex behind the high school is named in his honor. He passed away in 1988.

Bob Wetzel, contributor

The former president and CEO of TheBANK of Edwardsville and recipient of the Albert Cassens Community Achievement Award and EdGlen Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, Wetzel served on the EGHM Foundation board for 30-plus years. He believed a strong school district was good for the students, community and local businesses. Along with Jim Speciale, Wetzel played an important role in the hiring of Dr. Ed Hightower as Edwardsville District 7 superintendent. He passed away in 2013.

1990 Baseball

The 1990 baseball team went 32-3 and won the program’s first state championship with a 4-1 win over Joliet Catholic in the Class AA title game in Springfield. The Tigers won 25 straight games to end the season to start the state-record 64-game winning streak into the 1991 season.

2000 Boys Soccer

The 2000 boys soccer team went 20-3-1 with a victory over Lincoln-Way 4-1 in the Class AA state championship game. It was the first state championship in program history. The team was led by Luke Kreamalmeyer with a single-season program-record 38 goals.

2004 Girls Golf

Led by a second-place finish from Marissa Cook and fifth-place finish from Jessica Collins, the 2004 girls golf team won the program’s only state championship by shooting a two-day score of 654 for a 23-stroke victory over Normal U-High at the state tournament.

