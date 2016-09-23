EDWARDSVILLE - The homecoming court members were announced this week at Edwardsville High School, along with the schedule for the week.

Court in order of appearance in photo, left to right:

Jakob Doyle

Danielle Polinske

Luke Oglesby

Gwen Calvo

Gabe Noll

Maria Smith

Eric Epenesa

Allysiah Belt

Garrett Burns

Katie Malcharek

Riley Patterson

Mary Webb

Spencer Patterson

Lillie Grieve

Ike Bertels

Jade Weber

Danny Picchiotti

Emma Lipe

Carson Lewis

Joey Lu

Hannah Stuart

Seth Goodman

Lydia Hemings

Dawson Taylor

Maryn Heidt

Ben Manibusen

Lorie Cashdollar

Alex Gray

Katelyn Singh

Colin Loyet

Caroline Beatty

Melissa Beck, who coordinates the event for EHS, said the homecoming theme this year is “Into the Jungle,” decided on by Student Council over the summer.

Homecoming week will be Oct. 3-8 with a series of events.

“Student Council has been working very hard since May to plan all of these events and pick out the theme and come up with the decorations,” Beck said. “I’m very proud of all of their hard work and I think this will be a spectacular week for our students. The homecoming court has been working very hard to perfect the traditional homecoming waltz and as always, these kids are fun to work with. They make a month worth of practice fly by and we have a lot of laughs.”

“We will start with a charity dodge-ball tournament at 6 p.m. on October 3 in the EHS gym,” Beck said. “October 4, we will have a movie night, showing the 2016 version of “The Jungle Book” on the football field. On Wednesday, October 5, we have our annual homecoming parade that starts at Eden Church, goes down Main Street and ends up at Lincoln Middle School.

“On Thursday, October 6, we have a school spirit day at school with a contest between classes, the homecoming assembly, a Powder Puff game and our bonfire. The football game takes place on Friday, October 7. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, we will have the EHS homecoming coronation in the A Gym. That is open to the public and tickets are sold at the door for $5. After the coronation we will have our homecoming dance from 8-11 p.m.”

