Edwardsville High School announces homecoming court, schedule for week's activities
EDWARDSVILLE - The homecoming court members were announced this week at Edwardsville High School, along with the schedule for the week.
Court in order of appearance in photo, left to right:
Jakob Doyle
Danielle Polinske
Luke Oglesby
Gwen Calvo
Gabe Noll
Maria Smith
Eric Epenesa
Allysiah Belt
Garrett Burns
Katie Malcharek
Riley Patterson
Mary Webb
Spencer Patterson
Lillie Grieve
Ike Bertels
Jade Weber
Danny Picchiotti
Emma Lipe
Carson Lewis
Joey Lu
Hannah Stuart
Seth Goodman
Lydia Hemings
Dawson Taylor
Maryn Heidt
Ben Manibusen
Lorie Cashdollar
Alex Gray
Katelyn Singh
Colin Loyet
Caroline Beatty
Melissa Beck, who coordinates the event for EHS, said the homecoming theme this year is “Into the Jungle,” decided on by Student Council over the summer.
Homecoming week will be Oct. 3-8 with a series of events.
“Student Council has been working very hard since May to plan all of these events and pick out the theme and come up with the decorations,” Beck said. “I’m very proud of all of their hard work and I think this will be a spectacular week for our students. The homecoming court has been working very hard to perfect the traditional homecoming waltz and as always, these kids are fun to work with. They make a month worth of practice fly by and we have a lot of laughs.”
“We will start with a charity dodge-ball tournament at 6 p.m. on October 3 in the EHS gym,” Beck said. “October 4, we will have a movie night, showing the 2016 version of “The Jungle Book” on the football field. On Wednesday, October 5, we have our annual homecoming parade that starts at Eden Church, goes down Main Street and ends up at Lincoln Middle School.
“On Thursday, October 6, we have a school spirit day at school with a contest between classes, the homecoming assembly, a Powder Puff game and our bonfire. The football game takes place on Friday, October 7. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, we will have the EHS homecoming coronation in the A Gym. That is open to the public and tickets are sold at the door for $5. After the coronation we will have our homecoming dance from 8-11 p.m.”
