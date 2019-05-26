CHARLESTON - Edwardsville's two athletes in the IHSA Class 3A Track and Field Finals seniors Roland Prenzler and Kenyon Johnson both finished in the top 12.

The Tigers' Johnson was 12th in the triple jump, going 45’ 3.75” and Edwardsville's Roland Prenzler finished ninth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:19.26.

 