SEE NATIONAL SIGNING DAY VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – A.J. Epenesa was joined with several other Edwardsville football players signing letters of intent during a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday evening at EHS.

The others were linemen: Lucas Davis and Tate Rujawitz both signed with SIU-Carbondale of the Missouri Valley Football Conference; quarterback Brenden Dickmann signed with McKendree of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference in Lebanon; and kicker Riley Patterson signed with Memphis of the American Athletic Conference.

“I'm going to play there as a defensive tackle,” Rujawitz, who converted from offensive to defensive line last season, said. “I always liked playing defense better than offense, so when I got the opportunity to play defense, I wasn't scared to jump right in; I think it's easier for me to switch to defense.

:”Carbondale was the place that felt like home to me; I went down there on my official visit and I really got to look at the school. It was where I fit best; they've got a new coaching staff there with coach (Nick) Hill. I think he's got something good going and I wanted to be a part of it.”

“I had a lot of choices, but I'm really excited with the choice I made,” Davis said. “I'm really excited about the recruiting class Carbondale had this year; I really think we're going to make something out of this recruiting class and definitely run for a (Missouri Valley) conference championship and a (Football Championship Subdivision) championship.”

Davis helped open up holes for sophomore running back Dionte Rodgers, who made his mark this season by setting a season-touchdown mark for the Tigers. “Dionte is a special person, for sure,” Davis said. “Good player, one-of-a-kind; the o-line was able to open some good holes and he's not very big obviously – just enough room for him to squeeze through there and ended up doing pretty well this season.”

That Davis and Rujawitz will be heading to Carbondale together means much to the duo. “Tate's a really good friend of mine and it's going to be a good thing,” Davis said. “He's a defensive player, I'm an offensive player; we're going to be able to go back-and-forth with each other all the time. We'll have a really good time down there and we'll get even closer than we are now.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“It helps a lot” having Davis heading to Carbondale with Rujawitz, he said. “It's like a new environment, but when you're with somebody you've been with your whole life pretty much, it's not as bad.”

“That's a good fit for them,” said EHS coach Matt Martin on Davis' and Rujawitz's decisions to sign with the Salukis. “The (Missouri Valley) conference is tough; it's a very high caliber of football.”

Dickmann's decision to head to McKendree came a bit later than his teammates, but being able to be close to home in Lebanon and playing football means much to Dickmann. “My mom went to McKendree, so there's a bit of a family thing there,” Dickmann said, “and my cousin played volleyball there. It's a family school for us, so it's a big deal to me.”

Dickmann will play quarterback for the Bearcats. “It's awesome to me; it means to me that I can do it and the coaches believe in me,” Dickmann said.

“I don't think Brenden's best football is behind him,” Martin said. “He's kind of a late bloomer; I think he's a kid who is going to continue to get better.”

Patterson admitted he didn't think he'd be playing college football; he was a key part of Edwardsville's soccer team. “I was dedicated playing soccer in high school,” Patterson said. “I'd miss football practice for soccer practice; it came around that I started going to camps and figured out I was a lot better football player than I was a soccer player. I just love the whole football environment and how you're family with your guys and it pushed me towards playing football in college.”

Patterson is eager to be a part of the Memphis Tiger program. “I can't wait,” Patterson said. “I've got the hat, I've got the sweatshirt; I can't wait to get over there. I'll be hopefully able to play my freshman year and have four years of playing time. I'm excited; I've got big shoes to fill behind Jake Elliott and I'm excited, I can't wait.”

More like this: