Carrollton had the most damage during the thunderstorm on Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS - Edwardsville reported the highest rain tally in the region of 2.84 inches on Tuesday from weather spotters to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The storms hit the area multiple times, once around 4:30 p.m., then later in the evening.

Lambert Airport reported .43 inches of rain Tuesday, the NWS said. Belleville posted a total of .81 inches and Medora .52 and Highland .43.

Carrollton reported the most storm damage in the area with several trees down and power outages, the NWS said.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton and Wood River encountered some heavy road flooding at the rush hour period around 5 p.m. with Wood River Avenue and Eaton finding the most water backup, while East Alton had several flooded streets including Washington, Fourth Street and Shamrock.

There were several reports of trees down in Virden, the NWS said.

"There were just lots of storms yesterday," said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. "It was hit and miss, some areas received more rain than others. This is typical of the summer."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

April 2-6, 2025, Rainfall Causes Major Disruptions In Local Communities
Apr 7, 2025
EF-3 Tornado with 150 MPH Winds Ravages St. Louis City, Also Hits Metro East Area
May 19, 2025
Tornado Rips Into Washington County, Mo. As Area Braces For 5 Inches Of Rainfall Into Weekend
Apr 2, 2025
Granite City Area Storm Causes Damage To Schools, Neighborhoods and Furniture Business
May 16, 2025
National Weather Service Warns of Tornado Risk Amid Storms
Jun 18, 2025

 