EDWARDSVILLE Edwardsville's football team has another tough game on Friday as it travels to CBC for a 7 p.m. encounter. The two teams both have solid records and it should be an excellent contest.

Edwardsville goes into the game against the Cadets at 6-2, losing at East St. Louis 26-7 last week, while CBC is 7-1, having defeated Warren Central of Indianapolis 52-25.

The Tigers played East St. Louis tight throughout the game, with the margin only 6-0 East Side at the half.

Jake Curry continues to shine as the Tigers’ quarterback and is 88-for-137 passing for 1,374 yards and 16 touchdowns and has also rushed for 203 yards and seven touchdowns.

De’Shawn Larson leads Edwardsville in rushing with 445 yards and five scores, while Jordan Bush has run for 357 yards and six touchdowns.

The receiving game I also very strong, with Daion Gaston leading the way with 31 catches for 461 yards and six touchdowns and Kellin Brnfre right behind with 27 catches for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

After Friday night, Edwardsville will await playoff pairings to be announced Saturday night by the IHSA.

