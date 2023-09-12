EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Gun Club unveiled some details today about its annual event called Schutzenfest.

Stephen Gilbertson, a spokesperson for the event, said, "Every year at Edwardsville Gun Club, there is this large event called Schutzenfest. It is a local kids' fishing derby. Kids from the gun club and the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area come to the lake on the gun club property.

"The winners take home prizes like trophies and gift cards."

October 14, 2023

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The address is:

4104 Staunton Road

Edwardsville

The Timeline:

11:00-12:00: Check-In

12:00-12:05 National Anthem

12:05-3:00: Derby

3:00-4:00 Counting Up Scores **DIRECTORS ONLY**

4:00: Awards

Website for the fishing derby is:

sites.google.com/egcfishingderby/home

