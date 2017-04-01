O'FALLON – Edwardsville, Granite City and Triad all took part in Friday's 51st O'Fallon Relays in O'Fallon.

The Warriors and Tigers finished sixth and seventh respectively in the meet's Gold Division, the Warriors with 69 points and Tigers with 59 points, both teams sending limited teams to the event. The Knights finished sixth in the Blue Division with 58 points; Mascoutah (Blue) and Rockwood Summit (Gold) took the team titles on the day.

Granite City's top finishes included Torrey Deal, third in the high jump with a 6-0 leap; second in the sprint medley relay (3:39.42 by Eugene and Kendrick Williba and Will and Andrew O'Keefe; and fifth in the 440 shuttle hurdles (1:20.49 from Jordan Smith, Montre Snead, Darren Smith and Kristian Nicard).

Edwardsville was third in the 4x800 relay (8:25.72 from Frankie Romano, Roland Prenzler, Sam McCormick and Nate Bearden and second in the JV 4x800 relay (8:53.57 from Kyle Koons, Jonah Durbin, Jacob Davis and Todd Baxter); Max Hartmann took fourth in the 3,200 meters in 10:05.54. Prenzler followed the 4 x 800 relay with an impressive leg in the Edwardsville distance medley relay. Prenzler seems to be improving with every meet in his middle- to long-distance runs.

The Tigers sat out state champions Travis Anderson in the hurdles, and A.J. Epenesa in weight events, and DeVonte Tincher in the long jump. Edwardsville also did not bring some of its top-notch relay teams, resting the group for meets in upcoming days.

Jadon Elliott won the pole vault with a leap of 13-0 while Maxx Boone finished 10th in the discus throw with a 117-10 toss.