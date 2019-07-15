CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson announced Monday that Edwardsville’s William Kavanaugh and Granite City’s Chancey Y. Hutson faces first-degree murder charges, plus home invasion, aggravated battery, and residential burglary charges in the death of Cody J. Adams of Woodburn.

Hutson is 29 and Kavanaugh 34 years of age.

Adams died in 2015 when he was shot at his home in Woodburn with a handgun.

Illinois State Police was the lead investigator in the death, along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.