EDWARDSVILLE - The recent Edwardsville High School graduation paid a special tribute to Dr. Lynda Andre, the outgoing superintendent and included some inspiring speeches by youth.

A total of 661 Edwardsville High School students recently earned their diplomas. Enclosed is a photo gallery and order forms for DVDs from the event.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey and the school board recognized Dr. Andre for her years of service.

Jurnee Brewer, the senior representative, provided the graduation welcome. Brewer was selected by Edwardsville High School Principal Cramsey. Joey Lu, the EHS senior class president, also spoke on behalf of the graduates.

The three valedictorians all spoke - Kolten Ackermann, Christopher Byron, and Joey Lu.

DVD Order Forms: https://store.riverbender.com/product/edwardsville-high-school-graduation-dvd/#iLightbox[]/0

Photo Gallery, All Pictures are for Sale: https://www.riverbender.com/photos/details.cfm?id=773

