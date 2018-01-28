BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – The SIUE track and field teams had an impressive outing at the Top Times Titan Open Saturday.

Edwardsville High School grad DeVonte Tincher ran a season best 7.04 in the preliminary 60m race. Tincher ended up placing fourth in the 60m (7.10).

The SIUE duo of Logan Webb (23-0.5) and Tincher (22-4.5) placed first and second respectively in the men's long jump. Webb placed third (45-0.25) while setting a PR in the triple jump.The Cougars brought only sprinters and jumpers to compete in Bloomington, Illinois.

"Logan had a fantastic day, including his first ever 23 foot long jump," Assistant Coach Joey Pacione said. "DeVonte, Nichyria and Brittney all improved their spot on the conference list. Today was more signs pointing towards an exciting season ahead."

In the men's sprints, Bobby Kaluza placed first in the 60m hurdles (8.56). Collin Brown finished second (23.08) out of 61 competitors in the 200m. Brown also took home fourth in the 400m.

"The group really impressed me today," Assistant Coach Joey Pacione said. "They showed up and competed extremely hard."

The SIUE women jumpers had a fantastic showing at the open Saturday.

Nichyria Byrd won the women's triple jump (38-4) and Debborah Blackburn placed first in the high jump (5-3). Blackburn also set a personal record while finishing sixth in the triple jump (34-2.75). Brittney Gibbs leapt to a second place finish in the long jump (17-11).

The Cougars will travel to Carbondale, Illinois, for the Don DeNoon Invitational Feb. 2 & 3.

