ALTON - Edwardsville’s Ben Tyrell had a great breakout meet individually to start the 2016 season, posting a score of 66 in the Alton Teeoff Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

Edwardsville finished second with a team 302 behind Marquette Catholic with a 298. Quincy was third at 314, with Columbia at 321 and O'Fallon at 328 rounding out the team top five. Among area teams, Jersey fired a 380, Alton's “A” team shot 397 and Granite City had a 407, with Alton's “B” team not recording a score.

“This is our inaugural meet; we always start off with the Teeoff Classic every year,” said new Edwardsville co-head coach Adam Tyler. “It's always a good tournament and really good competition. So far, we're looking pretty good; we're kind of where we expected to be at. We're excited to get out there, with this being the first tournament. There's a little bit of nerves to get over for that first tournament.

“It's a little soggy (on the course), but coach Deeder has done a great job getting the course ready and everyone at Spencer has done a great job getting the course ready; it's one of my favorite courses to play. They have one of the better setups for high schoolers in the state. It's really, really nice.”

Other Marquette individual scores included a 78 from Jack Patterson and a 79 from Duncan McLain; Edwardsville's Tanner White fired an 80, Luke Babington an 81 and Jon Ratterman an 83. Alton was led by a 93 from Matt Moore and Riley Brown's 90 led Granite City on the day. Cole Quinn led Jersey with a 90 on the day.

ALTON TEEOFF CLASSIC

TEAM RESULTS

AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE, ALTON

PAR 72, 6,941 YARDS

Marquette Catholic – 298

Edwardsville – 302

Quincy – 314

Columbia – 321

O'Fallon – 328

Belleville East – 332

Collinsville - 343

Triad – 355

Springfield – 356

Highland – 359

Jacksonville – 362

Article continues after sponsor message

Chatham-Glenwood – 362

Belleville West – 363

Centralia – 366

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 367

Belleville Althoff – 373

Waterloo - 374

Jersey – 380

Alton 'A' – 397

Granite City – 407

Alton 'B' – No Score

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Ben Tyrell, Edwardsville – 66 (-6)

Michael Holtz, Marquette Catholic – 72 (E)

Kolten Bauer, Marquette Catholic – 74 (+2)

Nick Messinger, Marquette Catholic – 74 (+2)

Ryan Stites, Waterloo – 74 (+2)

Logan Harris, O'Fallon – 75 (+3)

Spencer Patterson, Edwardsville – 75 (+3)

Ben Brauns, Highland – 76 (+4)

TJ Wensing, Quincy – 76 (+4)

Andrew Wettenauer, Columbia – 76 (+4)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: