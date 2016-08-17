Edwardsville golfer Ben Tyrell breaks out with individual crown in Alton Teeoff Classic
ALTON - Edwardsville’s Ben Tyrell had a great breakout meet individually to start the 2016 season, posting a score of 66 in the Alton Teeoff Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.
Edwardsville finished second with a team 302 behind Marquette Catholic with a 298. Quincy was third at 314, with Columbia at 321 and O'Fallon at 328 rounding out the team top five. Among area teams, Jersey fired a 380, Alton's “A” team shot 397 and Granite City had a 407, with Alton's “B” team not recording a score.
“This is our inaugural meet; we always start off with the Teeoff Classic every year,” said new Edwardsville co-head coach Adam Tyler. “It's always a good tournament and really good competition. So far, we're looking pretty good; we're kind of where we expected to be at. We're excited to get out there, with this being the first tournament. There's a little bit of nerves to get over for that first tournament.
“It's a little soggy (on the course), but coach Deeder has done a great job getting the course ready and everyone at Spencer has done a great job getting the course ready; it's one of my favorite courses to play. They have one of the better setups for high schoolers in the state. It's really, really nice.”
Other Marquette individual scores included a 78 from Jack Patterson and a 79 from Duncan McLain; Edwardsville's Tanner White fired an 80, Luke Babington an 81 and Jon Ratterman an 83. Alton was led by a 93 from Matt Moore and Riley Brown's 90 led Granite City on the day. Cole Quinn led Jersey with a 90 on the day.
ALTON TEEOFF CLASSIC
TEAM RESULTS
AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE, ALTON
PAR 72, 6,941 YARDS
Marquette Catholic – 298
Edwardsville – 302
Quincy – 314
Columbia – 321
O'Fallon – 328
Belleville East – 332
Collinsville - 343
Triad – 355
Springfield – 356
Highland – 359
Jacksonville – 362
Chatham-Glenwood – 362
Belleville West – 363
Centralia – 366
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 367
Belleville Althoff – 373
Waterloo - 374
Jersey – 380
Alton 'A' – 397
Granite City – 407
Alton 'B' – No Score
INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN
Ben Tyrell, Edwardsville – 66 (-6)
Michael Holtz, Marquette Catholic – 72 (E)
Kolten Bauer, Marquette Catholic – 74 (+2)
Nick Messinger, Marquette Catholic – 74 (+2)
Ryan Stites, Waterloo – 74 (+2)
Logan Harris, O'Fallon – 75 (+3)
Spencer Patterson, Edwardsville – 75 (+3)
Ben Brauns, Highland – 76 (+4)
TJ Wensing, Quincy – 76 (+4)
Andrew Wettenauer, Columbia – 76 (+4)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
