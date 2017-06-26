EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Glen Carbon Community Swimming Pool on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is open as of Monday, June 26.

Hayley Verheyen, of the CPRP, Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department, said the city is excited to have the facility open.

“We have quite a few people out here today,” she said Monday afternoon at the pool site. “We are excited to be open for the Fourth of July weekend and we are appreciative to have the members and their patience for our opening. The same for our life guards; we have a lot of the same life guards from last year and a couple new ones. All of our life guards are from Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.”

The pool opening has been delayed until now because of pipe repair work, but now the leakage should be completely stopped and that will in turn help with the water temperatures being more consistent, Verheyen said.

The pool is a joint operation between Edwardsville and the Village of Glen Carbon. The pool sits adjacent to Tower Lake and includes lockers, restrooms and a concession area as well as a small splash pad for the youngest of visitors. It is accessible from North University Drive with parking available at Lot 10, which sits just southwest of The Gardens and Cougar Lake Drive.

While parking on campus typically requires a paid permit, parking at this lot during the summer is free to all who are visiting the pool.

“We are definitely not wasting water anymore and this will help with the temperatures,” she said. “We have had to refill it last year and that will now be permanently fixed. The repairs will help as we move forward.”

