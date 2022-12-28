TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Ellie Neath led Edwardsville with 14 points, while Zay Hoover added 13 points to help lead the Tigers to a 53-42 win over Webster Groves in the 13th Place Semifinals of the Visitation Christmas Tournament Tuesday evening at Visitation Academy in suburban St. Louis.

Meanwhile, Civic Memorial lost in the fifth-place semifinals to St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic 66-37, also on Tuesday evening, and will face Parkway South for seventh and eighth place on the tournament's final day on Wednesday.

For Edwardsville, it's their first win of the tournament and will conclude tournament play against Parkway West Wednesday afternoon.

The Statesmen led after one quarter 8-7, but the Tigers went out to a 26-13 lead at halftime, then saw the lead cut to 36-27 after three quarters and outscored Webster in the fourth quarter 17-15 to take the win.

To go along with Neath's 14 and Hoover's 13 points, Edwardsville had Emerson Weller score nine points, Ashlyn Hauk, Blakely Hockett, and Kaitlyn Morningstar all scored five points each and Ella Cook hit for two points.

Ainsley Kniker led the Statesmen with 16 points, with Ava Vanacek adding nine points, Addison Simpson hit for seven points, Ellie Heimann score six points and Sam Murdock had four points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Webster is now 1-6 on the season, while Edwardsville improves to 4-8 and will play the Longhorns, who won over Gateway Legacy Christian 61-29 in the second semifinal, for 13th place in the tournament Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

In the CM-Cardinal Ritter game, Hannah Wallace led the way with 22 points, while Ai'Naya Williams added 19 points to enable the Lions to go on to the win over the Eagles in the fifth-place semifinals.

Ritter led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 20-12, 33-18, and 50-24 after the first three quarters, outscoring CM in the fourth quarter 16-13 for the final margin.

To go along with Wallace's 22 points and Williams' 19 points, the Lions had Alanah Howard score eight points, Keira Williams hit for five points, Maddie Fora scored four points, Daijah Jones had three points, Keira Burris and Sydney Taylor both had two points apiece and Elyssa White had a single point.

Olivia Durbin led the Eagles with eight points, while Avari Combes, Marlee Durbin, and Isabelle Edwards all had five points, Isabella Thein and Reegan Twente both scored four points each and Meredith Brueckner, Hannah Meiser, and Maya Tuckson all had two points apiece.

Ritter is now 3-4 on the season, while CM falls to 8-7 and will face the Patriots, who lost to Visitation in the second fifth place semifinal 74-65, in the seventh and eighth place game Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

In other games played on Tuesday, in the consolation semifinals, Westminster Christian won over Cor Jesu Academy 57-41 and St. Louis Lift For Life Academy defeated Nerinx Hall Catholic 45-32. In the championship semifinals, Incarnate Word Academy won over Pattonville 63-32 and John Burroughs defeated Eureka 49-34. The Red Knights and Bombers will play in the final Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

More like this: