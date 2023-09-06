EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls volleyball team played very well in a solid performance in defeating Belleville East 25-22, 25-11 in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers improved their overall record to 6-2, and more importantly, are now 3-0 in the SWC, also having momentum going into the Crossroads Classic tournament this coming weekend in Effingham.

"Tonight's match against Belleville East went well for us," said Tigers' head coach Heather Ohlau. "After the Tiger Classic, we were able to identify area of improvement. Throughout the match, we were able to play more consistently on defense, as well as spread our offense with a variety of different attackers. Belleville East played well defensively, keeping the ball alive for their attackers."

There's still some work ahead for the Tigers, of course, but Ohlau feels that the team is continuing to make progress, especially in vital areas.

"We still have some areas that need more work," Ohlau said, "but the team played well together. The leadership and communication amongst players continue to grow and develop each match."

Sydney Davis led the Tigers with 10 points and two aces, while Hanna Matarelli had seven points with two aces and Addie Reader also served up seven points and had one ace. Davis also came up with 10 kills, while Reader had eight, Megan Knobeloch had 11 assists, with Sara Gouy having seven assists and Live Johnes coming up with five, Matarelli had nine digs and Davis had six.

The Tigers will be in Group H in the Crossroads Classic and meet Teutopolis at 7:05 p.m. and Graves County of Mayfield, Ky. at 9:15 p.m. on Friday. Edwardsville will play in the bracket stage of the tournament on Saturday, after which, the Tigers play a pair of conference matches at home, Sept.12 against Alton and Sept. 14 against East St. Louis, both matches starting at 5:30 p.m.

