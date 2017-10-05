ALHAMBRA - The Edwardsville girls cross country team dominated the Madison County Meet at Alhambra on Monday afternoon.

The Tigers used a variety of performers, some not normally in the varsity lineup, and smoothly captured another Madison County title.

The Tiger girls went 2-3-7-10-12 for 34 points to win their crown, followed by Triad (41), Highland (61), Alton (123) Collinsville (132) and Granite City (142).

Katelyn Singh (second in 19:12.26), Elise Krone (third in 19:42.59), Hannah Stuart (seventh in 20:27.11), Lorie Cashdollar (10th in 20:45.45) and Kennison Adams (12th in 20:55.57) were Edwardsville's scoring runners on the day. Highland's Sam Hengehold won the individual title in 18:59.59, with Triad's Alyssa Kowalski (fourth in 19:57.21), the Knights' Maddie Keller (fifth in 20:06.46), the Bulldogs' Jessica Borror (sixth in 20:22.44), Triad's Sydney Hartoin (eighth in 20:31.04) and the Knights' Madi Walter (ninth in 20:39.15) rounded out the top 10.

Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said he was pleased with the effort of his girls.

“Ideally, we were hoping to rest our top seven because of some injuries, but we did run our sixth and seventh runners and our top five girls got a workout,” Patrylak said. “The girls race was really tight. Our girls are not very familiar with this course. The fact that we were able to give some ladies varsity experience was positive and we are glad to repeat as champions.”

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

