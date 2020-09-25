EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls tennis team got their second shutout of the week on Thursday when the Tigers won a dual meet over Mascoutah 9-0 at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The meet was originally scheduled for Mascoutah, but was moved to Edwardsville because of construction currently going on at the Mascoutah high courts. The Tigers will travel to Mascoutah to play the Indians in 2021 and 2022.

It was another stellar performance by the Tigers, and head coach Dave Lipe was very happy with the showings.

"Everything went great," Lipe said. "The kids played great. I thought our kids looked sharp, and we have two matches left, on Friday, our senior night against Jersey, and Marquette on Saturday. We thank Mascoutah for making the trip today, and we're very thankful they made the trip. Coach Scott Simon does a great job, and we always look forward to playing them. I thought Morgan Marshall and Emma Herman played great in doubles, and all the seniors played well."

The Tigers got wins in the singles from Chloe Koons at number one, Hannah Colbert in the number two spot, Chloe Trimpe in the number three position, Grace Hackett at number four, Herman at the number five spot, and Marshall at number six. In the doubles, Colbert and Trimpe won at the number one spot, while Koons and Hackett won at number two, and Herman and Marshall won in the number three position to complete the sweep.

The Tigers will host Jersey in the Southern Illinois Duals Friday afternoon, which will also be Senior Day, with the seniors class and their families being honored before the match, then play at Marquette Catholic on Saturday as part of the Duals. Postseason play lies ahead, but for Edwardsville, first things first.

"We're not looking past this weekend," Lipe said. "Right now, we're focused on improving."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

