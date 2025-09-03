WINNETKA — The Edwardsville girls tennis team secured third place at the New Trier Invitational Tournament in Winnetka this past weekend, winning three of four dual matches.

The Tigers defeated Hoffman Estates James Conant 4-1, Highland Park 3-2, and Barrington 3-2 in the third-place match. Their only loss came in the semifinals against host New Trier, which won 5-0.

Edwardsville’s doubles teams, featuring Grace Knobe and Emily Frank, along with Campbell Hayes and Amelia Hill, played pivotal roles in the Tigers’ success. Both pairs won decisive third-set tiebreakers that helped clinch key matches throughout the tournament.

Edwardsville head girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said, "New Trier, if not the best team in state, they are in the top two. They beat us handily, but it was excellent competition for our girls. We are grateful for the opportunity to play them. In our last match, we played Barrington for third place and they beat us 4-1 last year and they are an excellent team. It was just like the first round, it came down to the last match. Grace Knabe and Emily Frank came through for us and we ended up in third place.

Dia Kannan, Katie Woods and Albina Selimi have also all been key players in the Tigers' strong early start.

Looking ahead, Edwardsville will host the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament this weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, Edwardsville trounced Belleville East 9-0 at the EHS Tennis Courts.

Lipe added it was important that the Edwardsville girls had fun on the court and in the Chicago area.

"It was a very satisfying tournament," he said. "and we are looking forward to the remainder of the season.”

