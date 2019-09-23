



GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE DRAWS, LOSES TWICE IN SUBURBAN CHICAGO TRIP: The Edwardsville girls tennis team lost twice and drew another meet in a trip to suburban Chicago over the weekend.

The Tigers ended up in a 6-6 tie with LaGrange Lyons Township on Friday, but then lost twice on Saturday, to Hinsdale Central 5-0, and Naper Valley 3-2.

The Friday winners were Chloe Koons, Chloe Trimpe, Hannah Colbert, and Grace Hackett in singles, and the doubles teams of Koons and Hackett, and Emma Herman and Hayley Earnhart. On Saturday, Koons won her singles match against Naper Valley, while Trimpe and Colbert won in doubles.

The Tigers are now 10-7-1 on the season.

TIGERS TOP BELLEVILLE EAST 8-1

Edwardsville’s girls’ tennis team topped Belleville East 8-1 this past Thursday in a match at EHS.

Singles winners for Edwardsville were Koons, Trimpe Colbert, Hackett and Earnhart.

Doubles winners were: Koons-Colbert, Trimpe-Hackett and Herman-Earnhart.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

