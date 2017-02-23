NORMAL – Edwardsville’s girls slipped by a tough Rock Island team 48-46 in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Sectional championship game Thursday night.

Rock Island came back in a big way in the final period, outscoring the Tigers 17-16. The Tigers were ahead 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 26-17 at the half. Rock Island outscored Edwardsville 12-6 in the third quarter.

Makenzie Silvey again paced the Tigers’ attack with 18 points. Kate Martin followed with eight points, while Rachel Pranger and Criste’on Waters each had seven points. Myriah Noodel-Haywood had six points and Quierra Love finished off the scoring with two points.

The Tigers shot only 39 percent from the field (15 of 38), but was 16 of 21 from the free-throw line (76 percent).

Edwardsville improves to 30-0 with the victory. The Tigers play in the Bloomington Super-Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, against the winner of the Chicago (Mother McAuley) Super-Sectional.

Lisle (Benet Academy), 27-4, won the Aurora Sectional championship over Plainfield (East) 59-48 on Thursday to move to the Monday matchup against Edwardsville.

