EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's softball team scored three times in the first and made it stand up as the Tigers defeated Alton 3-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at Edwardsville Sports Complex Tuesday afternoon.

The win put the Tigers' record at 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the SWC; the Redbirds fell to 4-4 overall, 0-2 in the league.

Edwardsville's first run came on a force at second as Raven Frank, courtesy-running for pitcher Jordyn Henricks, scored on a fielder's choice that forced Sarah Hangsleben at second but put Anna Burke at third and Maria Smith at first. An error then scored Burke and a Brooke Webber double drove home Smith to give the Tigers all they would need.

Henricks and Meghan Gorniak teamed up to scatter six hits and strike out eight Redbirds combined, Henricks six and Gorniak two, Henricks tossing five innings to get the win. Henricks also went 1-for-2 for the Tigers, Webber 1-for-3 with the double and a RBI, Taryn Brown 1-for-3, Mackenzie Owens 1-for-1 and Lauren Taplin 1-for-3; Smith was credited for a RBI.

Savannah Fisher went 1-for-3 for the Redbirds, with Miranda Hudson 1-for-3, Tami Wong 2-for-4, Tomi Dublo 1-for-3 and Rachel McCoy also 1-for-3. Abby Scyoc took the loss, going the distance and giving up three runs (all earned) on five hits while dismissing three by strikeout.

The Tigers head to Belleville West for a SWC game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then host Triad at 4:15 p.m. Friday and head to Normal Community for a 1 p.m. Saturday game. The Redbirds host Highland at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, then travel to Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City for a 4:30 p.m Thursday league game against the Warriors before heading to Piasa Southwestern for a 4:30 p.m. Friday clash.